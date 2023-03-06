Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,957,228 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.29. 272,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.16. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

