ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 3.5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 8,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 184,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ATRenew by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 654,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ATRenew by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

