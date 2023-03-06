Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 230,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

