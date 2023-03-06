Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
