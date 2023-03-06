Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,086,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562,710 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises 3.8% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $80,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,001,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,405,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.81. 1,785,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,126. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.39.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

