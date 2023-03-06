Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,408 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices makes up 2.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,233.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,233.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $398,266. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

