Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Axonics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 438,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,079. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Stories

