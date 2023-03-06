Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZYO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZYO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,006. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.11. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

