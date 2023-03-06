B. Riley Increases Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target to $14.00

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.58. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,559.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $238,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at $441,087.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,225 shares of company stock worth $430,590. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $15,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

