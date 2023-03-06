Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $488.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading

