Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPF stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

