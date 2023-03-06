Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
BTDPF stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.59.
About Barratt Developments
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
- Cameco Corporation Is the Only Uranium Play to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.