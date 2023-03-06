Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,412,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,815,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

