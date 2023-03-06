Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.57.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

