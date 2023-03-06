Beta Finance Price Hits $0.0967 on Major Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $62.56 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

