BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $65.85

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.85, but opened at $64.30. BHP Group shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 610,384 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.58) to GBX 2,550 ($30.77) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.17) to GBX 2,510 ($30.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

