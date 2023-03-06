BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 11.9% Higher

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.56. 7,000,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,816,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

