BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Cut by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,108 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 13.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 1.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $167,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $6.27 on Monday, hitting $94.93. 2,612,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,008. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

