Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. Black Knight comprises approximately 4.8% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Black Knight worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.73. 284,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,339. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

