BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.06 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,062,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,361,904.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

