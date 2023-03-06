Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Blade Air Mobility worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

BLDE opened at $4.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,028 shares of company stock worth $116,267 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

