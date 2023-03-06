Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 581,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $15,977,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 543,972 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 705.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 215,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 167,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

