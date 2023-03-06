bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $406.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6,082.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 67,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.