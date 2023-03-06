BNB (BNB) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $288.16 or 0.01279241 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion and approximately $357.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,991 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,103.27804554 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 285.97403489 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $317,417,031.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.