BNB (BNB) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $288.16 or 0.01279241 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion and approximately $357.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,991 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
