Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,015.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $91.90.
Brenntag Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
- Cameco Corporation Is the Only Uranium Play to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.