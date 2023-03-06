Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,015.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $91.90.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

