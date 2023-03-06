BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTXW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

