Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 32.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 913,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 237,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE BRMK opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.95. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.28%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

