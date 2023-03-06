Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts have commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $27.30 on Monday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.