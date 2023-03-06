Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 401.75

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 401.75 ($4.85).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.13) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.61) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

BAB opened at GBX 323 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.40 ($4.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

