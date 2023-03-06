Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $64.13

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.13.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $275,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,720 shares of company stock worth $735,149. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,327.58%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

