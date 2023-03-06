Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target at $123.17

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

