Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $44.14

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $384,252 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $921.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

