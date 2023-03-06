Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 477,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,533,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Specifically, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

The company has a market cap of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315,197 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $29,086,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

