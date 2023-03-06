Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.7 %

BC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.02. 188,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,639. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

