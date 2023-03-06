BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BYD Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. BYD has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

