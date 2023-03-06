Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 587,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 119,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $243.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 75,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,759,905 shares of company stock worth $14,304,116 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

About Cadiz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cadiz by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Cadiz by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 233,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

