Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. Camden National has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $602.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.