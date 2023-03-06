Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$84.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:AEM opened at C$64.84 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 101.90%.

In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,580 shares of company stock worth $2,628,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

