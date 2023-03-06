Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 1,710,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,178,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $719.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

About Cano Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

