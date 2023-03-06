Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Capita in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of CTAGY stock remained flat at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Capita has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

