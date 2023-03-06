Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $94.20 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE COF opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.