Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $94.20 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE COF opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.