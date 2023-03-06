Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE CPX opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$38.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.29.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.95%.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.