Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 8,229,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,495,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 944.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

