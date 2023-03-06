Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 8,229,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,495,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
