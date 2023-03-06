C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $15,179.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £151.79 ($182.52) and last traded at £147.20 ($177.00), with a volume of 731139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £148.30 ($178.33).

CCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 200 ($2.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,304.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 919.82. The firm has a market cap of £57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98,133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

