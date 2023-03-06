CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.60 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $78.25 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00219865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,401.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09635139 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,992,208.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.