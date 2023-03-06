CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Up 13.5% in February

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP remained flat at $28.41 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,766. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

