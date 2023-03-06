Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $369.98 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $583.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

