Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.31. 223,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 1.12.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

