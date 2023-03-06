Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $84.17

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.17, but opened at $81.02. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 212,365 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.