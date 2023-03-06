China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,891,600 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 20,366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.53.

About China Power International Development

(Get Rating)

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

