Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $207.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average is $207.37. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

